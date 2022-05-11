QQQ
AbbVie's Upadacitinib Shows Clinical Response In Crohn's Disease Maintenance Study At One Year

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 11, 2022 11:41 AM | 1 min read
  • AbbVie Inc ABBV announced topline results from U-ENDURE Phase 3 maintenance study evaluating upadacitinib in adult patients with moderate to severe Crohn's disease.
  • The trial included patients who had an inadequate response or were intolerant to conventional or biologic therapy. 
  • A significantly higher proportion of patients who received upadacitinib 15 mg or 30 mg achieved clinical remission (37% and 48%) versus 15% in the placebo group.
  • Results also showed that 36% and 46% of patients who received upadacitinib 15 mg and 30 mg, respectively, achieved clinical remission at week 52 compared to 14% in the placebo group.
  • Also Read: AbbVie Shares Fall On Mixed Bag Q1 Results, Cuts FY22 Profit Guidance.
  • At week 52, 28% and 40% of patients who received upadacitinib 15 mg and 30 mg, respectively, achieved endoscopic response compared to 7% on the placebo.
  • In addition, 19% and 29% of patients who received upadacitinib 15 mg and 30 mg achieved endoscopic remission, respectively, compared to 5% on the placebo.
  • A significantly higher proportion of patients on upadacitinib achieved corticosteroid-free clinical remission than placebo at week 52.
  • The safety results of upadacitinib were generally consistent with the safety profile observed in the Phase 3 induction studies in Crohn's disease. No deaths were reported throughout the study, and no new safety risks were identified.
  • Price Action: ABBV shares are up 0.80% at $153.31 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

