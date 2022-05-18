Enanta Pharmaceuticals Shares Fall After RSVP Phase 2b study results Miss Primary Endpoint

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ENTA today announced the topline results for RSVP clinical study evaluating EDP-938, in otherwise healthy adults with community-acquired Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

The phase 2b RSVP clinical study evaluating EDP-938 did not meet the primary endpoint of reduction in total symptom score compared to placebo, or the secondary antiviral endpoints.

The primary endpoint, total symptom score (TSS) area under the curve (AUC) from Day 1 through Day 14, was not met.

Jay R. Luly, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented : ”While RSVP did not meet the study endpoints, we are pleased to observe a statistically significant difference in the number of subjects achieving undetectable RSV RNA at the end of treatment with EDP-938, making this the only study that has demonstrated a statistically significant antiviral effect in an otherwise healthy adult population with community-acquired RSV. “

Further, patient recruitment is ongoing for Phase 2 RSVPEDs clinical study in hospitalized and non-hospitalized pediatric RSV patients.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are trading down 21 percent at $36.50 in the after-hours session