IO Biotech Starts Dosing In Late-Stage IO102-IO103/Keytruda Combo Trial In Melanoma Patients

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Editor
May 18, 2022 8:39 AM | 1 min read

IO Biotech IOBT dosed first patient in its phase 3 clinical trial of lead drug candidate, IO102-IO103, in combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with previously untreated, unresectable or metastatic (advanced) melanoma.

The Phase 3 IOB-013 / KN-D18 clinical trial will evaluate IO102-IO103 in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1therapy for patients with metastatic (advanced) melanoma.

Mai-Britt Zocca, Ph.D., President and CEO, commented : "We are pleased to treat the first melanoma patient, kicking off in Florida and expanding this Phase 3 study with a therapy that has received an FDA Breakthrough Designation across multiple centers in the US, Europe and Australia. This is a strong manifestation of our broad, late-stage development program”.

Earlier, IO102-IO103, in combination with pembrolizumab, was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treatment of unresectable/metastatic melanoma.

IO Biotech Closed Tuesday’s trading down 10 percent at $6.18

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BiotechHealth CareGeneral