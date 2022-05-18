Beyond Air Presents Encouraging Update From At-Home LungFit GO Pilot Study In Lung Disease

- Beyond Air Inc XAIR announced new interim data from the ongoing LungFit GO pilot at-home study in Australia.
- In this study, patients self-administered high concentration inhaled nitric oxide (NO) at home to treat severe nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease.
- These data were shared at the American Thoracic Society International Conference 2022.
- The company expects complete safety and efficacy results to be reported later in 2022.
- At the time of the data cutoff on April 4, 2022, 15 subjects were enrolled in the pilot study.
- The data show that high concentration inhaled NO was well-tolerated following 2,323 inhalations self-administered at home with no treatment-related discontinuations reported and overall high treatment compliance.
- All 15 subjects were titrated to 250 ppm NO in the hospital setting, and none required dose reductions during the subsequent at-home portion of the study.
- Methemoglobin and NO2 concentrations remained below the safety thresholds of 10% and 5 ppm, respectively.
- Patients are followed up for 12 weeks after the 12-week treatment period is completed, and the last patient visit at the end of week 24 will occur in August 2022.
- Price Action: XAIR shares are up 0.76% at $5.54 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
