QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Beyond Air Presents Encouraging Update From At-Home LungFit GO Pilot Study In Lung Disease

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 18, 2022 11:19 AM | 1 min read
  • Beyond Air Inc XAIR announced new interim data from the ongoing LungFit GO pilot at-home study in Australia.
  • In this study, patients self-administered high concentration inhaled nitric oxide (NO) at home to treat severe nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease. 
  • These data were shared at the American Thoracic Society International Conference 2022. 
  • The company expects complete safety and efficacy results to be reported later in 2022.
  • Also Read: Beyond Air Shares Fall As US Launch Of LungFit PH Not Expected In 2021.
  • At the time of the data cutoff on April 4, 2022, 15 subjects were enrolled in the pilot study.
  • The data show that high concentration inhaled NO was well-tolerated following 2,323 inhalations self-administered at home with no treatment-related discontinuations reported and overall high treatment compliance. 
  • All 15 subjects were titrated to 250 ppm NO in the hospital setting, and none required dose reductions during the subsequent at-home portion of the study. 
  • Methemoglobin and NO2 concentrations remained below the safety thresholds of 10% and 5 ppm, respectively. 
  • Patients are followed up for 12 weeks after the 12-week treatment period is completed, and the last patient visit at the end of week 24 will occur in August 2022. 
  • Price Action: XAIR shares are up 0.76% at $5.54 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsHealth CareGeneral