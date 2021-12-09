Beyond Air Shares Fall As US Launch Of LungFit PH Not Expected In 2021
- Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ: XAIR) expects a delay in FDA approval for LungFit PH for persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.
- Based on ongoing communications with the FDA, the company no longer believes that the U.S. commercial launch of LungFit PH will take place before December 31, 2021.
- Beyond Air remains on track to receive CE Mark for LungFit PH in Europe in 1H 2022.
- "We commend the FDA for their continued commitment to provide us with a comprehensive review of our application. We shall continue to work with the FDA to approve LungFit PH collaboratively," commented Steve Lisi, Chairman, and CEO of Beyond Air.
- Price Action: XAIR shares traded lower by 23.2% at $8.15 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
