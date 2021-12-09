 Skip to main content

Beyond Air Shares Fall As US Launch Of LungFit PH Not Expected In 2021
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 1:28pm   Comments
Beyond Air Shares Fall As US Launch Of LungFit PH Not Expected In 2021
  • Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ: XAIRexpects a delay in FDA approval for LungFit PH for persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.
  • Based on ongoing communications with the FDA, the company no longer believes that the U.S. commercial launch of LungFit PH will take place before December 31, 2021. 
  • Beyond Air remains on track to receive CE Mark for LungFit PH in Europe in 1H 2022.
  • "We commend the FDA for their continued commitment to provide us with a comprehensive review of our application. We shall continue to work with the FDA to approve LungFit PH collaboratively," commented Steve Lisi, Chairman, and CEO of Beyond Air. 
  • Price Action: XAIR shares traded lower by 23.2% at $8.15 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Short Ideas Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

