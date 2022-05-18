Adverum's Data at ASGCT Further Supports Phase 2 Development Plans For Wet-AMD Gene Therapy

- Adverum Biotechnologies Inc ADVM has shared new data from the ADVM-022 development program in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
- The data were presented at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2022 Annual Meeting.
- It exhibited results of the non-human primate (NHP) studies that provide support for the new 6 X 10^10 vg/eye (6E10) dose that Adverum intends to include in its next clinical trial.
- Related: Adverum Bio Posts Additional Efficacy, Safety Data From ADVM-022 Gene Therapy In Wet AMD.
- The human equivalent dose of 6E10 (3 X 10^10 vg/eye dose in NHP) demonstrated potential therapeutic levels in both aqueous humor and vitreous humor.
- Administration of the human equivalent dose of 6E10 (3 X 10^10 vg/eye dose in NHP) was well tolerated. No adverse clinical signs were observed during the three-month study.
- "These new data suggest the 6x10^10 vg/eye dose may provide therapeutic levels of aflibercept in the clinic and informs our dosing regimen in our upcoming Phase 2 trial," said Laurent Fischer, M.D., president and CEO at Adverum.
- The company plans to initiate the Phase 2 study in wet AMD in Q3 2022, evaluating ADVM-022 at the 2x10^11 vg/eye dose and the new, lower 6x10^10 vg/eye dose with new enhanced prophylactic steroid regimens.
- Price Action: ADVM shares closed 5.03% higher at $0.87 during after-hours trading on Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.