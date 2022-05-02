Adverum Bio Posts Additional Efficacy, Safety Data From ADVM-022 Gene Therapy In Wet AMD

- Adverum Biotechnologies Inc ADVM announced the presentation of a new post-hoc analysis from the OPTIC study of ADVM-022 in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
- Data were shared at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2022 Annual Meeting.
- The new data from OPTIC assessed the potential impact of baseline neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) levels on efficacy and safety outcomes with ADVM-022.
- Related: Adverum Outlines Development Plan For ADVM-022 Gene Therapy In Wet AMD.
- The mean annualized anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) injection rate was reduced by 81% in all participants receiving 2E11 vg/eye and 94% in participants with NAbs titers <1:125.
- The data suggested that those with baseline NAbs to AAV2.7m8 <1:125 were likely to demonstrate more robust aflibercept protein expression and require fewer supplemental anti-VEGF injections.
- Both doses of ADVM-022 were well tolerated, with the 2x10^11 vg/eye dose requiring less topical corticosteroid therapy to alleviate inflammation.
- At the most recent follow-up, no 2E11 vg/eye participants required any topical corticosteroids to treat inflammation.
- No correlation between baseline NAbs and safety events was observed. Additionally, baseline NAbs were not associated with the occurrence or duration of inflammation.
- Price Action: ADVM shares closed 0.93% lower at $1.06 during after-hours trading on Friday.
