Adverum Bio Posts Additional Efficacy, Safety Data From ADVM-022 Gene Therapy In Wet AMD

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc ADVM announced the presentation of a new post-hoc analysis from the OPTIC study of ADVM-022 in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Data were shared at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2022 Annual Meeting.

The new data from OPTIC assessed the potential impact of baseline neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) levels on efficacy and safety outcomes with ADVM-022.

The mean annualized anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) injection rate was reduced by 81% in all participants receiving 2E11 vg/eye and 94% in participants with NAbs titers <1:125.

The data suggested that those with baseline NAbs to AAV2.7m8 <1:125 were likely to demonstrate more robust aflibercept protein expression and require fewer supplemental anti-VEGF injections.

Both doses of ADVM-022 were well tolerated, with the 2x10^11 vg/eye dose requiring less topical corticosteroid therapy to alleviate inflammation.

At the most recent follow-up, no 2E11 vg/eye participants required any topical corticosteroids to treat inflammation.

No correlation between baseline NAbs and safety events was observed. Additionally, baseline NAbs were not associated with the occurrence or duration of inflammation.

Price Action: ADVM shares closed 0.93% lower at $1.06 during after-hours trading on Friday.

