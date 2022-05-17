Teva Pharmaceutical Shares Real-World Data Of ProAir Digihaler In Asthma Patients

by

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA announced new study findings based on newly established clinical thresholds on short-acting beta-agonist (SABA) use and real-world usage of ProAir Digihaler (albuterol sulfate) inhalation powder.

announced new study findings based on newly established clinical thresholds on short-acting beta-agonist (SABA) use and real-world usage of ProAir Digihaler (albuterol sulfate) inhalation powder. ProAir Digihaler is a breath-actuated, digital SABA inhaler with built-in flow sensors that detect, record, and store objective data.

89% (319/359) of patients met the consensus threshold of SABA reliever medication use, and 72% (260/359) met the threshold of SABA reliever medication use ≥200% above baseline.

17% (62/359) of patients made 25 or more valid inhalations in a week, a level associated with unanimous consensus of likely impending or ongoing exacerbation.

29% (104/359) of the patients exhibited a rate of SABA reliever use over 12 weeks, equivalent to three or more canisters per year.

Concurrently, Teva received the U.K. approval for Ongavia , a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab ), an eye injection, for neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration.

a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab ), an eye injection, for neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration. Lucentis is marketed by Genentech , a unit of Roche Holdings AG RHHBY .

, a unit of . Price Action: TEVA shares are up 6.51% at $8.43 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

