Teva Pharmaceutical Shares Real-World Data Of ProAir Digihaler In Asthma Patients

- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA announced new study findings based on newly established clinical thresholds on short-acting beta-agonist (SABA) use and real-world usage of ProAir Digihaler (albuterol sulfate) inhalation powder.
- ProAir Digihaler is a breath-actuated, digital SABA inhaler with built-in flow sensors that detect, record, and store objective data.
- 89% (319/359) of patients met the consensus threshold of SABA reliever medication use, and 72% (260/359) met the threshold of SABA reliever medication use ≥200% above baseline.
- 17% (62/359) of patients made 25 or more valid inhalations in a week, a level associated with unanimous consensus of likely impending or ongoing exacerbation.
- 29% (104/359) of the patients exhibited a rate of SABA reliever use over 12 weeks, equivalent to three or more canisters per year.
- Concurrently, Teva received the U.K. approval for Ongavia, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab ), an eye injection, for neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration.
- Lucentis is marketed by Genentech, a unit of Roche Holdings AG RHHBY.
- Price Action: TEVA shares are up 6.51% at $8.43 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
