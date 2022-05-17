QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Teva Pharmaceutical Shares Real-World Data Of ProAir Digihaler In Asthma Patients

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2022 1:49 PM | 1 min read
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA announced new study findings based on newly established clinical thresholds on short-acting beta-agonist (SABA) use and real-world usage of ProAir Digihaler (albuterol sulfate) inhalation powder.
  • ProAir Digihaler is a breath-actuated, digital SABA inhaler with built-in flow sensors that detect, record, and store objective data. 
  • 89% (319/359) of patients met the consensus threshold of SABA reliever medication use, and 72% (260/359) met the threshold of SABA reliever medication use ≥200% above baseline. 
  • Also Read: BofA Upgrades Teva Pharmaceutical On Possible Opioid Deal.
  • 17% (62/359) of patients made 25 or more valid inhalations in a week, a level associated with unanimous consensus of likely impending or ongoing exacerbation.
  • 29% (104/359) of the patients exhibited a rate of SABA reliever use over 12 weeks, equivalent to three or more canisters per year.
  • Concurrently, Teva received the U.K. approval for Ongavia, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab ), an eye injection, for neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration.
  • Lucentis is marketed by Genentech, a unit of Roche Holdings AG RHHBY.
  • Price Action: TEVA shares are up 6.51% at $8.43 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral