FDA Clears Cardiol Therapeutics' IND for CardiolRx in Recurrent Pericarditis

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2022 11:28 AM | 1 min read

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Investigational New Drug Application (IND) from Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. CRDL to start a Phase 2 open-label pilot study designed to evaluate the tolerance and safety of CardiolRx, in patients with recurrent pericarditis.

The Phase 2 clinical trial is expected to enroll 25 patients at major clinical centers in the United States.

The primary endpoint of this study is the change, from baseline to 8 weeks, in patient-reported pericarditis pain using an 11-point numeric rating scale (NRS).

Dr. Andrew Hamer, Chief Medical Officer, commented : "We believe there is a significant opportunity to develop a new oral, well tolerated therapy for treating recurrent pericarditis to prevent multiple recurrences, for colchicine refractory, intolerant, and contraindicated patients, as well as steroid-dependent patients. We also anticipate benefiting from the clinical trial infrastructure already established for our multi-national acute myocarditis study, which is expected to commence patient enrollment imminently.”

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics’ are trading high 10 percent at $1.24

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

