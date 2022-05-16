QQQ
Inhibrx's INBRX-101 Shows Favorable Safety Profile In An Inherited Disorder

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 16, 2022 12:32 PM | 1 min read
  • Inhibrx Inc INBX announced topline results from a Phase 1 clinical trial of INBRX-101, an optimized recombinant human AAT-Fc fusion protein, in patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).
  • AATD is an inherited condition that raises lung and liver disease risks. AAT is a protein that protects the lungs, and the liver makes it. 
  • Treatment was well tolerated, with no severe or serious adverse events related to the study drug. 
  • Drug-related adverse events were predominantly mild, and those few that were moderate in severity were all transient and reversible, with minimal or no symptomatic care. 
  • No safety-related or PK/PD-related signs of neutralizing anti-drug antibodies were observed.
  • Data from the multiple ascending dose cohorts of INBRX-101 at 40, 80, and 120 mg/kg IV every three weeks showed the expected accumulation of functional AAT levels.
  • The current standard of care, plasma-derived AAT, dosed once weekly at 60 mg/kg, achieves a Cavg of functional AAT of 17.8 µM over the weekly dosing interval. 
  • INBRX-101 achieved a mean Cavg of functional AAT of 40.4 µM over the 21-day dosing interval following the third 80 mg/kg dose.
  • Price Action: INBX shares are down 10.50% at $15.16 during the market session on the last check Monday.

