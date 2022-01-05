Inhibrx Shares Interim Data On INBRX-106 - Keytruda Combo Therapy In Solid Tumors
Inhibrx Inc (NASDAQ: INBX) announced initial results from Part 3 (combination dose escalation) of the Phase 1 trial of INBRX-106 combined with Keytruda for solid tumors.
- The dose of INBRX-106 was escalated in combination with Keytruda in 21 patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
- INBRX-106 combo regime was observed to be well tolerated, with predominantly mild or moderate immune-related toxicities noted.
- The maximum administered dose of INBRX-106 was 0.3 mg/kg, at which dose-limiting, immune-related toxicities such as dermatitis were observed.
- Accordingly, 0.1 mg/kg dosed every three weeks was determined to be the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) of INBRX-106 combined with Keytruda.
- Out of five responses, evaluable patients with tumor types responsive to immunotherapy, two durable partial responses were achieved in checkpoint inhibitor naïve nasopharyngeal carcinoma and uveal melanoma patients with a duration greater than six months with treatment ongoing.
- Additionally, a third checkpoint inhibitor exposed cutaneous melanoma patient has a double-digit reduction in tumor volume and duration greater than four months with treatment ongoing.
- Price Action: INBX shares closed at $39.46 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Briefs Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General