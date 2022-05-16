Merck, Athenex Join Forces To Evaluate Oraxol/Keytruda Combo In Lung Cancer

- Athenex Inc ATNX announced a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck Co & Inc MRK.
- The agreement applies to the expansion phase of the Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Athenex's oral paclitaxel combined with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for certain NSCLC patients.
- The agreement will support the trial's expansion phase to investigate further the preliminary results of the KX-ORAX-011 Phase 1 trial evaluating Oraxol (encequidar plus oral paclitaxel) in combination with pembrolizumab for certain NSCLC patients.
- The two companies will form a Joint Development Committee to review the clinical trial results.
- The NSCLC expansion cohort is actively recruiting and aims to enroll approximately 50 patients.
- Price Action: ATNX shares are up 2.15% at $0.48 during the market session on the last check Monday.
