Merck, Athenex Join Forces To Evaluate Oraxol/Keytruda Combo In Lung Cancer

by

Athenex Inc ATNX announced a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck Co & Inc MRK .

announced a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with . The agreement applies to the expansion phase of the Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Athenex's oral paclitaxel combined with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for certain NSCLC patients.

The agreement will support the trial's expansion phase to investigate further the preliminary results of the KX-ORAX-011 Phase 1 trial evaluating Oraxol (encequidar plus oral paclitaxel) in combination with pembrolizumab for certain NSCLC patients.

The two companies will form a Joint Development Committee to review the clinical trial results.

The NSCLC expansion cohort is actively recruiting and aims to enroll approximately 50 patients.

Price Action: ATNX shares are up 2.15% at $0.48 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.