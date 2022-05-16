NanoViricides Starts Drug Development Program For Recent Cases Of Unexplained Pediatric Hepatitis

by

NanoViricides Inc NNVC has initiated a program to screen its library of broad-spectrum antiviral nanoviricides against human Adenovirus 41 Type F (hAd41-F), believed to be strongly associated with the occurrence of severe hepatitis syndrome in some children.

has initiated a program to screen its library of broad-spectrum antiviral nanoviricides against human Adenovirus 41 Type F (hAd41-F), believed to be strongly associated with the occurrence of severe hepatitis syndrome in some children. The company says its top priority remains to initiate human trials of its SARS-CoV-2 drug candidate NV-CoV-2 to combat COVID-19.

NanoViricides expects filing a clinical trial application for COVID-19 to occur relatively soon, although the timelines are outside the company's control.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: NanoViricides Develops Chewable Pills, Lung Inhalation Formulations For COVID-19 Candidate.

EXCLUSIVE: NanoViricides Develops Chewable Pills, Lung Inhalation Formulations For COVID-19 Candidate. The company believes it can successfully develop a drug candidate against hAd41-F relatively quickly if one or more of its existing pipeline candidates or other nanoviricide candidates in its drug candidate library is effective.

NanoViricides is developing an antiviral assay for testing these drug candidates against hAd41-F infection in cell cultures in its virology facility.

It is thought that a combination of prior SARS-CoV-2 exposure or infection, along with current hAd41-F infection, may be responsible for hepatitis cases. However, no definitive cause of this severe hepatitis syndrome has been established.

As reported by NBC News online, the number of cases worldwide has risen to 450 as of May 15.

Related: Six US States Probing Mysterious Liver Inflammation In Kids: Bloomberg.

Six US States Probing Mysterious Liver Inflammation In Kids: Bloomberg. Price Action: NNVC shares are up 16.10% at $1.50 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.