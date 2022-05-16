NanoViricides Starts Drug Development Program For Recent Cases Of Unexplained Pediatric Hepatitis

- NanoViricides Inc NNVC has initiated a program to screen its library of broad-spectrum antiviral nanoviricides against human Adenovirus 41 Type F (hAd41-F), believed to be strongly associated with the occurrence of severe hepatitis syndrome in some children.
- The company says its top priority remains to initiate human trials of its SARS-CoV-2 drug candidate NV-CoV-2 to combat COVID-19.
- NanoViricides expects filing a clinical trial application for COVID-19 to occur relatively soon, although the timelines are outside the company's control.
- The company believes it can successfully develop a drug candidate against hAd41-F relatively quickly if one or more of its existing pipeline candidates or other nanoviricide candidates in its drug candidate library is effective.
- NanoViricides is developing an antiviral assay for testing these drug candidates against hAd41-F infection in cell cultures in its virology facility.
- It is thought that a combination of prior SARS-CoV-2 exposure or infection, along with current hAd41-F infection, may be responsible for hepatitis cases. However, no definitive cause of this severe hepatitis syndrome has been established.
- As reported by NBC News online, the number of cases worldwide has risen to 450 as of May 15.
- Price Action: NNVC shares are up 16.10% at $1.50 during the market session on the last check Monday.
