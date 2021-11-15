 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: NanoViricides Develops Chewable Pills, Lung Inhalation Formulations For COVID-19 Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 6:18am   Comments
NanoViricides Inc (NYSE: NNVC) has developed oral gummies formulations of its Pan-Coronavirus COVID-19 Drug Candidate NV-CoV-2 to benefit non-hospitalized patients.

What Happened: NanoViricides completed the development of an oral gummies (chewable gel) formulation of NV-CoV-2 for the benefit of symptomatic non-hospitalized patients.

The Company believes that this formulation may have advantages in drug bioavailability over oral pills because of partial sublingual absorption that avoids the gastrointestinal tract. 

NanoViricides has previously developed an injectable formulation of NV-CoV-2 that it believes may not require infusion, allowing treatment of severe cases without hospitalization.

NanoViricides has also very recently developed formulations of both NV-CoV-2 and NV-CoV-2-R for direct inhalation into lungs using a nebulizer. 

Why It Matters: NV-CoV-2 is non-immunogenic and non-allergenic.

Further, it has not caused hypersensitivity or adverse reactions at injection sites or other adverse events in multiple animal studies. 

The candidate was safe and well-tolerated in animal models at very high dosages in single and multiple-dosing studies below the maximum tolerable dose of 1,500 mg/Kg. 

The Company has previously demonstrated that NV-CoV-2 was effective in multiple cell culture studies against unrelated coronaviruses. 

Related Link: EXCLUSIVE: NanoViricides' Remdesivir-Encapsulated COVID-19 Therapy Shows Encouraging Preclinical Safety Profile.

Price Action: NNVC shares closed at $4.67 on Friday.

Image by Arek Socha from Pixabay

