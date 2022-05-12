NGM Bio Initiates NGM438 Phase 1/1b trial for advanced solid tumors

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM Bio) NGM initiated a Phase 1/1b clinical study of its drug candidate NGM438 for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors.

This clinical study initiation process brings all three of NGM Bio's wholly-owned myeloid reprogramming product candidates NGM707, a dual ILT2/ILT4 antagonist antibody product candidate, NGM831, an ILT3 antagonist antibody, and NGM438 now into the clinic.

The dose-expansion trial will evaluate the potential of NGM438, as a monotherapy in combination with KEYTRUDA.

Hsiao D. Lieu, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, said, ”We’re thrilled to now have three myeloid checkpoint inhibition programs in the clinic. NGM707, NGM831 and NGM438 are directed at distinct myeloid checkpoints, each of which is suspected of playing a central role in impeding anti-tumor immunity”.

The company now anticipates initial interim top-line data readout from the Phase 1a portion of ongoing NGM707 Phase 1/2 trial in the second half of the year.

NGM Bio recently presented late-breaking preclinical data of NGM438 at the 2022 AACR Annual Meeting.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals closed Wednesdays trading down 9 percent at $10.58