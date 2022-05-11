Takeda Pharma Clocks 1% Increase In FY21 Core Profit, Expects Growth Momentum In FY22

by

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited TAK reported a fiscal 2021 core net profit of ¥663.7 billion, an increase of 1.3% from the prior year. Core earnings per share reached ¥425, up 1.2%.

reported a fiscal 2021 core net profit of ¥663.7 billion, an increase of 1.3% from the prior year. Core earnings per share reached ¥425, up 1.2%. FY21 net profit declined 38.8% to ¥230.1 billion.

Fiscal 2021 core revenue was ¥3.42 trillion, an underlying increase of 7.4%.

Gastroenterology sales reached ¥875.7 billion, up 7% on an underlying basis driven by gut-selective Entyvio and anti-acid therapy Takecab. Takeda is no longer expecting entry of biosimilars upon loss of data exclusivity.

Also See: Takeda's Maribavir Reduces Hospitalization Rates, Hospital Stay In Post-Transplant Infection Patients.

Takeda's Maribavir Reduces Hospitalization Rates, Hospital Stay In Post-Transplant Infection Patients. Rare Diseases sales decreased 1% to ¥611.2 billion in reported revenue, impacted by a decline in line with expectations in Rare Hematology due to intensified competition.

Plasma Derived Therapy Immunology segment revenues increased 14% to ¥507.0 billion, and Oncology sales grew 8% to ¥468.7 billion.

Neuroscience sales were up 10% to ¥482.3 billion.

Guidance: Takeda forecasts FY22 core sales of ¥3.69 trillion, up 7.9%.

Takeda forecasts FY22 core sales of ¥3.69 trillion, up 7.9%. In FY2022, Takeda expects continued revenue growth. Core operating profit is expected to reach ¥1.1 trillion, mainly driven by business momentum.

Price Action: TAK shares closed 1.33% higher at $14.52 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.