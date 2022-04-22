Takeda's Maribavir Reduces Hospitalization Rates, Hospital Stay In Post-Transplant Infection Patients

by

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd TAK shared new analyses of Livtencity (maribavir), including additional analyses from Phase 3 SOLSTICE trial data, which supported the FDA approval of Livtencity.

shared new analyses of Livtencity (maribavir), including additional analyses from Phase 3 SOLSTICE trial data, which supported the FDA approval of Livtencity. Livtencity is approved in the U.S. for patients aged 12 years and above with post-transplant cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection/disease refractory to treatment.

Data from an exploratory analysis of the Phase 3 SOLSTICE trial showed that 31.9% of patients treated with Livtencity had at least one hospitalization compared to 36.8% of patients treated with conventional therapies.

Also Read: Takeda's Angioedema Drug Shows Promising Action Against COVID-19 Infection.

Takeda's Angioedema Drug Shows Promising Action Against COVID-19 Infection. The Livtencity treatment group had a 34.8% reduction over the conventional therapy group (p=0.021).

The length of hospital stay during the treatment phase was 13.27 days/person/year in Livtencity-treated patients compared to 28.73 for those conventionally treated, a 53.8% decrease (p=0.029).

Price Action: TAK shares are down 0.89% at $14.42 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.