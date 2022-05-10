Immatics Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial of IMA401 in Advanced Solid Tumors

Immatics N.V. IMTX announced the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial of its drug candidate IMA401 for patients with recurrent and/or refractory solid tumors.

The phase 1 clinical study will evaluate safety, tolerability, and initial anti-tumor activity of IMA401 in patients with recurrent and/or refractory solid tumors.

IMA401 is the most advanced product candidate from Immatics' TCR Bispecific pipeline targeting an HLA-A*02-presented peptide derived from both MAGEA4 and MAGEA8.

Cedrik Britten, Chief Medical Officer, commented, "Our innovative TCER® format leads to an extended-half-life and incorporates novel binding-moieties that are designed to maximize efficacy while minimizing toxicities in patients. Our TCER® IMA401 could treat a range of solid tumors and therefore meet currently unmet needs of a broad patient population. This is best achieved with a strong pharma partner which we have found in Bristol Myers Squibb."

TCER® IMA401 targets MAGEA4/8 and will be developed in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb.

Immatics closed Monday’s trading down 11 percent at $6.67.