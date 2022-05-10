QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Immatics Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial of IMA401 in Advanced Solid Tumors

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 10, 2022 7:26 AM | 1 min read

Immatics N.V. IMTX announced the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial of its drug candidate IMA401 for patients with recurrent and/or refractory solid tumors.

The phase 1 clinical study will evaluate safety, tolerability, and initial anti-tumor activity of IMA401 in patients with recurrent and/or refractory solid tumors.

IMA401 is the most advanced product candidate from Immatics' TCR Bispecific pipeline targeting an HLA-A*02-presented peptide derived from both MAGEA4 and MAGEA8.

Cedrik Britten, Chief Medical Officer, commented, "Our innovative TCER® format leads to an extended-half-life and incorporates novel binding-moieties that are designed to maximize efficacy while minimizing toxicities in patients. Our TCER® IMA401 could treat a range of solid tumors and therefore meet currently unmet needs of a broad patient population. This is best achieved with a strong pharma partner which we have found in Bristol Myers Squibb."

TCER® IMA401 targets MAGEA4/8 and will be developed in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb.

Immatics closed Monday’s trading down 11 percent at $6.67.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BiotechNewsHealth CareSmall CapFDAGeneral