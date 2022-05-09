Achilles Therapeutics Doses First Patient with Higher-dose cNeT in CHIRON Phase 1/2a Trial for Advanced NSCLC

Achilles Therapeutics plc ACHL announced that the first patient has been dosed with personalized clonal neoantigen-reactive T cells, or cNeT, manufactured with the Company's higher-dose VELOS™ Process 2 in the ongoing Phase I/IIa CHIRON clinical trial for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The Bio-maker initiated patient enrollment in Cohort B of the THETIS clinical trial to evaluate cNeT in combination with a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic malignant melanoma, following a positive review by an Independent Data Safety Monitoring (IDSM) Committee.

Dr Iraj Ali, Chief Executive Officer, said, ”Dosing the first patient in CHIRON with cNeT from our higher-dose manufacturing process and initiating enrollment in THETIS Cohort B, which will evaluate cNeT in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor, are major milestones for Achilles. Our personalized cell therapy has been developed to address the hardest to treat cancers, including NSCLC and melanoma, which often become resistant to other treatments”.

"Our VELOS Process 2 has been shown to deliver increased cNeT doses while retaining T cell fitness. We are excited by the therapeutic potential of our higher-dose cNeT monotherapy and cNeT combination treatments and look forward to reporting clinical data in the second half of 2022”, Dr Iraj Ali added.

VELOS is a scalable commercial manufacturing process designed to be closed and automated.

