Madrigal Announces Debt Funding Of $250M To Back Potential US Resmetirom Launch

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 9, 2022 10:14 AM | 1 min read
  • Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc MDGL secured a $250 million term loan facility from Hercules Capital Inc HTGC, providing additional funding to support the expanded clinical program and ramp-up for a potential US launch of resmetirom.
  • The company drew $50 million from the facility at closing and can draw a further $200 million under the agreement.
  • Related Content: Madrigal Pharma's Kidney Disease Candidate Improves Liver, Cardiovascular Health.
  • Madrigal will pay interest-only for 30 months, which may be extended to 60 months upon the achievement of certain milestones. 
  • The loan matures in May 2026 and may be extended an additional year upon achieving certain milestones.
  • Madrigal held cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $220 million at the end of March.
  • In the next few months, the company plans to initiate a second NASH outcomes study of resmetirom, MAESTRO-NASH Outcomes, in approximately 700 patients with early NASH cirrhosis to allow for non-invasive monitoring of progression to liver decompensation events. 
  • Price Action: MDGL shares are down 5.56% at $61.00 during the market session on the last check Monday.

