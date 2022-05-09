Mereo BioPharma Shares Jump After Encouraging Alvelestat Data In Lung Disease

- Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO has announced topline efficacy and safety results from ASTRAEUS Phase 2 study of alvelestat (MPH-966) in severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-(AATD) associated emphysema.
- Emphysema is a lung disease caused by damage to the small air sacs in the lungs (alveoli).
- The study evaluated two different doses of alvelestat (high or low dose) or placebo over 12 weeks on three primary biomarker endpoints associated with AATD-related lung disease (AATD-LD), blood neutrophil elastase activity, Aα-val360, and the elastin breakdown product, desmosine.
- 98 patients were dosed in the study. At the high dose, alvelestat demonstrated statistically significant changes versus placebo in all three primary biomarker endpoints.
- Statistically significant inhibition of blood neutrophil elastase activity of up to 90% in patients was observed in both high and low-dose alvelestat groups throughout the 12-week dosing period.
- Statistically significant reductions in the biomarkers Aα-val360 and desmosine at the high dose were seen, demonstrating a clear impact of alvelestat on the pathogenic pathway of the disease.
- Price Action: MREO shares are up 7.37% at $0.63 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
