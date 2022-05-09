Mereo BioPharma Shares Jump After Encouraging Alvelestat Data In Lung Disease

by

Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO has announced topline efficacy and safety results from ASTRAEUS Phase 2 study of alvelestat (MPH-966) in severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-(AATD) associated emphysema.

Emphysema is a lung disease caused by damage to the small air sacs in the lungs (alveoli).

The study evaluated two different doses of alvelestat (high or low dose) or placebo over 12 weeks on three primary biomarker endpoints associated with AATD-related lung disease (AATD-LD), blood neutrophil elastase activity, Aα-val360, and the elastin breakdown product, desmosine.

98 patients were dosed in the study. At the high dose, alvelestat demonstrated statistically significant changes versus placebo in all three primary biomarker endpoints.

Statistically significant inhibition of blood neutrophil elastase activity of up to 90% in patients was observed in both high and low-dose alvelestat groups throughout the 12-week dosing period.

Statistically significant reductions in the biomarkers Aα-val360 and desmosine at the high dose were seen, demonstrating a clear impact of alvelestat on the pathogenic pathway of the disease.

Price Action: MREO shares are up 7.37% at $0.63 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

