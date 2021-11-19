 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Connect Biopharma's Mid-Stage Atopic Dermatitis Trial Meets Primary Endpoint
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 7:19am   Comments
Share:
Connect Biopharma's Mid-Stage Atopic Dermatitis Trial Meets Primary Endpoint
  • Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB) has reported topline results from the Phase 2 trial of CBP-201 administered subcutaneously (SC) to adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).
  • The data show that the trial met its primary efficacy endpoint, with statistically significant improvements in the disease severity index score from baseline to Week 16. 
  • All three CBP-201 arms were statistically superior to placebo at Week 16. 
  • For secondary endpoints, all three CBP-201 arms showed statistically significant improvements in the proportion of patients achieving at least a 50% or 75% reduction in disease severity index score from baseline at Week 16, compared with placebo.
  • Statistically, significant improvements with CBP-201 300mg Q2W arm over placebo were seen for other key secondary efficacy endpoints.
  • CBP-201 was also observed to have a favorable safety profile.
  • Investors are probably reacting to reported low incidence of injection site reactions (1.8%) and conjunctivitis (3.5%) in patients receiving CBP-201.
  • Connect Biopharma will hold a conference call to discuss the detailed trial results from the Phase 2 study by the end of January 2022, following further analyses.
  • The Company will initiate a Phase 3 trial program in mid-2022.
  • Price Action: CNTB shares are down 31.5% at $8.3 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CNTB)

20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: atopic dermatitisBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com