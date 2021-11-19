Connect Biopharma's Mid-Stage Atopic Dermatitis Trial Meets Primary Endpoint
- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB) has reported topline results from the Phase 2 trial of CBP-201 administered subcutaneously (SC) to adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).
- The data show that the trial met its primary efficacy endpoint, with statistically significant improvements in the disease severity index score from baseline to Week 16.
- All three CBP-201 arms were statistically superior to placebo at Week 16.
- For secondary endpoints, all three CBP-201 arms showed statistically significant improvements in the proportion of patients achieving at least a 50% or 75% reduction in disease severity index score from baseline at Week 16, compared with placebo.
- Statistically, significant improvements with CBP-201 300mg Q2W arm over placebo were seen for other key secondary efficacy endpoints.
- CBP-201 was also observed to have a favorable safety profile.
- Investors are probably reacting to reported low incidence of injection site reactions (1.8%) and conjunctivitis (3.5%) in patients receiving CBP-201.
- Connect Biopharma will hold a conference call to discuss the detailed trial results from the Phase 2 study by the end of January 2022, following further analyses.
- The Company will initiate a Phase 3 trial program in mid-2022.
- Price Action: CNTB shares are down 31.5% at $8.3 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
Posted-In: atopic dermatitisBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General