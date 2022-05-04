AstraZeneca's Imfinzi/Chemo Combo Goes Under Priority FDA Review For Bile Duct Cancer

- The FDA has accepted AstraZeneca plc’s (NASDAQ) supplemental marketing application seeking approval for Imfinzi (durvalumab), in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy, for locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC).
- Under the Priority Review status, the FDA action date is during the third quarter of 2022.
- BTC is a group of rare and aggressive cancers that occur in the bile ducts and gallbladder.
- The application was based on an interim analysis of the TOPAZ-1 Phase 3 trial.
- Imfinzi plus chemotherapy (gemcitabine plus cisplatin) reduced the risk of death by 20% versus chemotherapy alone. An estimated one in four (25%) patients treated with Imfinzi plus chemotherapy were alive at two years compared to one in 10 (10%) treated with chemotherapy alone.
- Results also showed a statistically significant 25% reduction in disease progression or death risk with Imfinzi plus chemotherapy.
- The Imfinzi combination was generally well tolerated and did not increase the discontinuation rate due to adverse events compared to chemotherapy alone.
