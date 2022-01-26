Hebrew University, Cannabis Accelerator Collaborate To Advance Medical Marijuana Research

A new strategic collaboration seeks to advance medical marijuana research in Europe and Israel.

The group is made up of:

Yissum, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s technology transfer company,

the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s technology transfer company, MCCR, the Hebrew University’s Multidisciplinary Center for Cannabinoid Research,

the Hebrew University’s Multidisciplinary Center for Cannabinoid Research, TechforCann Europe Accelerator, Europe’s first tech accelerator dedicated to medical cannabis.

As part of the agreement, TechforCann Europe will gain access to Hebrew University’s proprietary pipeline of innovative research projects that can benefit from the acceleration program. Hebrew University’s MCCR researchers will act as advisory board members and mentors for entrepreneurs from around the world who are accepted to the accelerator program.

Why It Matters

MCCR is the biggest cannabis research center in Israel and one of the few centers in the world conducting breakthrough research on cannabinoids, endocannabinoids and medical cannabis.

Prof. Raphael Mechoulam, who first identified and isolated THC from other cannabinoids, is the president of the center, which focuses on cancer, pain, inflammation and stress management, immunity, metabolism, drug delivery and nanotechnology, pharmaceutical chemistry, neuroscience and plant science and genetics.

“One of our major objectives at MCCR is to foster collaborations between our own teams and other groups around the globe who are conducting medical cannabis research,” said Prof. Yossi Tam, director of the MCCR, associate prof of pharmacology and head of the Obesity & Metabolism Lab at Hebrew University.

TechforCann Europe is the first tech accelerator on the continent dedicated to medical cannabis technologies. The accelerator was established by Lilac Mandeles and Yona Cymerman, two executives based in Israel.

“The European Medical cannabis industry presents a time-sensitive opportunity, and the accelerator is placed at the center of the tremendous ecosystem being developed,” Mandeles said. “This strategic collaboration means we can align leading innovations from one of the most prestigious cannabis research institute in the world – with the EU GMP certified European market.”

The government of Malta has committed €2.5 million euros to the venture, which aims to support up to 20 startups over the next 18 months.

Photo by Hans Reniers on Unsplash