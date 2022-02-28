QQQ
Goodness Growth Holdings Launches Full Line Of Cannabis Flower In Minnesota

byNina Zdinjak
February 28, 2022 9:03 am
Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (CSE:GDNS) (OTCQX:GDNSF) confirmed Friday that its Minnesota operating subsidiary, Vireo Health of Minnesota, LLC, has launched a full line of cannabis flower in Minnesota's medical cannabis program.

The launch of cannabis flower is in accordance with Minnesota's new regulations allowing certified medical cannabis patients in the state to purchase cannabis in its natural form, as dried whole flower. Governor Tim Walz signed the legislation to allow cannabis flower sales on May 26, 2021. The new law will greatly improve Minnesotans' access to natural, affordable cannabis flower that is state-tested and safer than cannabis flower purchased from the illicit market.

"We applaud Gov. Walz, the Minnesota State Legislature, and the Office of Medical Cannabis for its decision to allow flower sales to certified cannabis patients in Minnesota," chairman and chief executive officer, Dr. Kyle Kingsley, stated. "Allowing the sale of cannabis flower will greatly benefit existing patients, bring new patients into the program, and ensure the continued viability of Minnesota's medical cannabis program. Flower sales will reduce the cost of medication for many patients, while also significantly increasing product optionality and diversity."

At launch, the company will have a wide variety of strains and product formats at all eight of its Green Goods dispensaries in Minnesota. Select strains will also be available for purchase at all other registered medical cannabis dispensaries in the state to help ensure that all Minnesotans have access to a wide variety of cannabis flower strains.

