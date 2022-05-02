QQQ
Galera Posts Topline Data From Avasopasem Study In Chemoradiotherapy-Induced Esophagitis

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 2, 2022 1:18 PM | 1 min read
  • Galera Therapeutics Inc GRTX announced topline results from Phase 2a AESOP trial of avasopasem for severe acute radiation-induced esophagitis in lung cancer patients receiving concurrent chemoradiotherapy.
  • Esophagitis is an early side effect of radiation or chemoradiation, causing pain, difficulties in swallowing with potential malnutrition, and dehydration.
  • The trial enrolled 39 patients with unresectable Stage 3A/3B or post-operative Stage 2B non-small cell (NSCLC) or limited-stage small cell (SCLC) lung cancers. 
  • Related: Galera Therapeutics Shares Surge As Citi Bumps Up Price Target To $20.
  • Thirty-five patients completed treatment with 60 gray of intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) plus chemotherapy over six weeks. 
  • Of these 35 patients, 29 received at least five weeks of 90 mg of avasopasem when they underwent IMRT. 
  • Only two of the 29 patients (7%) experienced severe (grade 3) esophagitis, with neither patient experiencing Grade 3 for more than one week. 
  • No patients experienced Grade 4 or 5 esophagitis during the trial.
  • Avasopasem was generally well tolerated. The adverse events experienced are comparable to those expected with chemoradiotherapy.
  • Price Action: GRTX shares are up 9.47% at $1.85 during the market session on the last check Monday.

