Galera Posts Topline Data From Avasopasem Study In Chemoradiotherapy-Induced Esophagitis

Galera Therapeutics Inc GRTX announced topline results from Phase 2a AESOP trial of avasopasem for severe acute radiation-induced esophagitis in lung cancer patients receiving concurrent chemoradiotherapy.

Esophagitis is an early side effect of radiation or chemoradiation, causing pain, difficulties in swallowing with potential malnutrition, and dehydration.

The trial enrolled 39 patients with unresectable Stage 3A/3B or post-operative Stage 2B non-small cell (NSCLC) or limited-stage small cell (SCLC) lung cancers.

Thirty-five patients completed treatment with 60 gray of intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) plus chemotherapy over six weeks.

Of these 35 patients, 29 received at least five weeks of 90 mg of avasopasem when they underwent IMRT.

Only two of the 29 patients (7%) experienced severe (grade 3) esophagitis, with neither patient experiencing Grade 3 for more than one week.

No patients experienced Grade 4 or 5 esophagitis during the trial.

Avasopasem was generally well tolerated. The adverse events experienced are comparable to those expected with chemoradiotherapy.

Price Action: GRTX shares are up 9.47% at $1.85 during the market session on the last check Monday.

