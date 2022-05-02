Galera Posts Topline Data From Avasopasem Study In Chemoradiotherapy-Induced Esophagitis

- Galera Therapeutics Inc GRTX announced topline results from Phase 2a AESOP trial of avasopasem for severe acute radiation-induced esophagitis in lung cancer patients receiving concurrent chemoradiotherapy.
- Esophagitis is an early side effect of radiation or chemoradiation, causing pain, difficulties in swallowing with potential malnutrition, and dehydration.
- The trial enrolled 39 patients with unresectable Stage 3A/3B or post-operative Stage 2B non-small cell (NSCLC) or limited-stage small cell (SCLC) lung cancers.
- Related: Galera Therapeutics Shares Surge As Citi Bumps Up Price Target To $20.
- Thirty-five patients completed treatment with 60 gray of intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) plus chemotherapy over six weeks.
- Of these 35 patients, 29 received at least five weeks of 90 mg of avasopasem when they underwent IMRT.
- Only two of the 29 patients (7%) experienced severe (grade 3) esophagitis, with neither patient experiencing Grade 3 for more than one week.
- No patients experienced Grade 4 or 5 esophagitis during the trial.
- Avasopasem was generally well tolerated. The adverse events experienced are comparable to those expected with chemoradiotherapy.
- Price Action: GRTX shares are up 9.47% at $1.85 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.