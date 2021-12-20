QQQ
-5.45
390.36
-1.42%
BTC/USD
-239.87
46441.36
-0.51%
DIA
-5.20
358.83
-1.47%
SPY
-6.25
466.12
-1.36%
TLT
-0.73
151.56
-0.48%
GLD
-0.35
168.15
-0.21%

Galera Therapeutics Shares Surge As Citi Bumps Up Price Target To $20

byVandana Singh
December 20, 2021 2:42 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Galera Therapeutics Shares Surge As Citi Bumps Up Price Target To $20
  • Citi has raised the price target on Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) to $20 (suggesting 361% upside) from $11 and maintained a Buy rating. 
  • Analyst Yigal Nochomovitz is re-introducing avasopasem with a 90% probability of success into his revenue model following the recent "stunning" disclosure that Galera discovered an error in their computer code used to compute the statistical significance of the primary endpoint in the ROMAN Phase 3 trial. 
  • Nochomovitz believes the chances are excellent that the now successful ROMAN trial and favorable prior Phase 2b data will be sufficient to support a new drug application submission.
  • Last week, Galera announced corrected results from its Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem for radiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM) in head and neck cancer.
  • The corrected data showed that avasopasem achieved statistical significance on the primary endpoint of reduction in the incidence of SOM. 
  • Price Action: GRTX shares traded up by 46.6% at $4.34 during the market session on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Analysts: Galera Has Novel Pipeline For Radiation Oncology Market, Commercialization Remains Headwind

Analysts: Galera Has Novel Pipeline For Radiation Oncology Market, Commercialization Remains Headwind

UPDATE: BTIG On Galera Therapeutics Notes Co 'is also examining GC4419 in a Phase 2a study to assess the efficacy of GC4419 in reducing esophagitis... in lung cancer patients receiving radiation'; Firm Estimates Its Peak US Potential Is >$300mm

UPDATE: BTIG Initiates Galera Therapeutics With Buy, $30 Target Notes 'Material Opportunity for GC4419 for Radiotherapy Toxicity Reduction in Head & Neck Cancer'; Estimates 'GC4419's peak revenue potential in this setting in the US is >$500mm'

UPDATE: Citi On Galera Therapeutics Notes 'We see a high probability (80%) of FDA approval and expect GC4419 to become standard-of-care. We see positive readthrough for GC4419 in a second indication (esophagitis in lung cancer)'