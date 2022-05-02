Kala Pharmaceuticals Posts KPI-012 Data In Healing Impaired Ocular Diseases

- Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc KALA reported data from a Phase 1b trial of KPI-012, a cell-free secretome therapy for severe ocular diseases driven by impaired healing.
- As previously disclosed, KPI-012 was well tolerated and resulted in significant improvements in various persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED) etiologies.
- The data will be presented at the 2022 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology.
- KPI-012 resulted in the complete healing of PCED in 6 of 8 participants.
- Improvement in PCED lesion size was observed in those participants who did not heal completely.
- All six healed participants remained healed through the end of the follow-up.
- Participants had a mean (SD) improvement in lesion size of -16.23 (12.38) mm2.
- The mean improvement in BCDVA was -0.38 (0.88) logMAR.
- 5 of 8 participants (62.5%) improved their corneal opacity scores from baseline to end of treatment, and 1 had no change in score.
- 100% reported pain reduction by Week 1. There was only one TEAE reported, and it was mild and transient
- The company is on track to submit FDA Investigational New Drug Application (IND) and initiate the Phase 2/3 Trial in 4Q 2022.
- Price Action: KALA shares are up 9.31% at $0.71 during the market session on the last check Monday.
