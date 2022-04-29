QQQ
Lyra Therapeutics Presents LYR-210 Positive Data from LANTERN Phase 2 Study for Chronic Rhinosinusitis

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 29, 2022 10:48 AM | 1 min read

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. LYRA announced new data from its LANTERN Phase 2 study of LYR-210 in adult patients with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) at the 2022 Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings (COSM) being held in Dallas, Texas. 

LYR-210 is designed as an alternative to sinus surgery for the millions of CRS patients that remain symptomatic despite treatment.

Anders Cervin, MD, PhD, from the the Centre for Clinical Research, Queensland Australia, said  "These positive data build on the LANTERN Phase 2 results supporting our belief in LYR-210's meaningful improvement of patients' CRS symptoms and quality of life".

LYR-210 provided up to 24 weeks of meaningful global symptom improvement, mental and physical health and quality of life of CRS patients.

Lyra Therapeutics is trading high 3.5 percent at $5.54. 

Posted In: BiotechNewsHealth CareFDAGeneral