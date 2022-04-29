Lyra Therapeutics Presents LYR-210 Positive Data from LANTERN Phase 2 Study for Chronic Rhinosinusitis

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. LYRA announced new data from its LANTERN Phase 2 study of LYR-210 in adult patients with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) at the 2022 Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings (COSM) being held in Dallas, Texas.

LYR-210 is designed as an alternative to sinus surgery for the millions of CRS patients that remain symptomatic despite treatment.

Anders Cervin, MD, PhD, from the the Centre for Clinical Research, Queensland Australia, said "These positive data build on the LANTERN Phase 2 results supporting our belief in LYR-210's meaningful improvement of patients' CRS symptoms and quality of life".

LYR-210 provided up to 24 weeks of meaningful global symptom improvement, mental and physical health and quality of life of CRS patients.

Lyra Therapeutics is trading high 3.5 percent at $5.54.