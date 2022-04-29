QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

AstraZeneca Clocks Q1 COVID Vaccine Sales Of $1.2B, Keeps Overall FY22 Outlook

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 29, 2022 6:10 AM | 1 min read
  • AstraZeneca Plc's AZN total revenue jumped 60% Y/Y at CER to $11.39 billion in Q1 FY22, beating the consensus of $10.99 billion.
  • The growth reflects the contribution of the Alexion medicines and several Vaxzevria contracts that are expected to complete the delivery by half year 2022.
  • Core EPS came in at $1.89, up 20% at CER.
  • In Q1, sales of the COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria, were $1.15 billion, which came from initial contracts.
  • Lung cancer drug Tagrisso racked up $1.3 billion in revenues, and type 2 diabetes treatment Farxiga achieved $1 billion in revenue. Evusheld sales reached $469 million.
  • "2022 has started strongly for AstraZeneca. Farxiga achieved $1bn revenue in the quarter, and our Oncology medicines delivered Product Sales growth of 18%, despite COVID-19 continuing to impact cancer diagnosis and treatment," Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said.
  • Guidance: AstraZeneca reiterates its FY22 guidance at CER with revenue to increase by a high teens percentage, with core earnings growing by a mid-to-high 20s percentage. 
  • The company expects sales of COVID-19 products to decline by a low-to-mid 20s percentage, with an anticipated decline in sales of Vaxzevria COVID-19 being partially offset by growth in Evusheld sales. 
  • The gross margin from the COVID19 medicines is expected to be lower than the company average.
  • AZN expects sales to decline by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2022 in China due to discounts it has agreed to secure on China's National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) for various medicines.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 2.33% at $58.53 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by Paul_McManus via Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechEarningsLarge CapNewsGuidanceHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral