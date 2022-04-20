QQQ
Cancer-Focused Coeptis Therapeutics Turns To SPAC Deal To Uplist To NASDAQ

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 20, 2022 3:50 PM | 1 min read
  • Coeptis Therapeutics Inc COEP has agreed to a $175 million merger deal with Bull Horn Holdings Corporation BHSE, a special purpose acquisition company.
  • Upon completing the deal, Bull Horn will be rebranded and operate as Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol COEP.
  • With this transaction, expected to be completed in the third quarter, the shareholders of Coeptis will receive equity in Bull Horn valued at $175 million.
  • Related: Coeptis Therapeutics Intends To Acquire Statera's TLR5 Agonist Platform.
  • The merger is anticipated to push Coeptis' efforts to boost its cell therapy platforms to treat cancer.
  • Coeptis is a developer of cell therapy platforms for cancer. Its product portfolio is highlighted by a cell therapy technology (CD38-GEAR-NK) and an in vitro diagnostic (CD38-Diagnostic) targeting CD38-related cancers, which Coeptis is co-developing with VyGen-Bio Inc
  • CD38-GEAR-NK is a natural killer (NK) cell-based investigational therapeutic that enables combination therapy with anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs).
  • Coeptis' current President and CEO, David Mehalick, will lead the combined company as President & CEO. The current Chief Financial Officer of Bull Horn, Chris Calise, will join the post-closing Board of Directors.
  • Price Action: COEP shares are down 26.6% at $4.11 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

