Coeptis Therapeutics Intends To Acquire Statera's TLR5 Agonist Platform

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 13, 2022 10:15 AM | 1 min read
  • Coeptis Therapeutics Inc COEP has entered into a strategic agreement with Statera Biopharma Inc STAB that gives Coeptis the right to acquire Statera'stoll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist platform, including entolimod. 
  • Coeptis will agree to pay Statera Biopharma $6 million and revenue-based milestone payments to be defined in the definitive agreement.
  • TLR5 is an innate immunity receptor, when activated, triggers nuclear factor kappa B (NF-kB) signaling, mobilizing an innate immune response that drives the expression of numerous genes.
  • Entolimod is Statera's most advanced TLR5 agonist technology and is currently in development to treat acute radiation syndrome.
  • Entolimod has also demonstrated preclinical potential in hematology, specifically in treating neutropenia and anemia in cancer patients.
  • The FDA had placed a clinical hold on Entolimod research and development activity in acute radiation syndrome (ARS) in late 2019.
  •  In December last year, the agency lifted the hold, acknowledging that the Company satisfactorily addressed historical regulatory matters.
  • Price Action: STAB shares are up 22.8% at $0.36 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

