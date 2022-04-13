Coeptis Therapeutics Intends To Acquire Statera's TLR5 Agonist Platform

- Coeptis Therapeutics Inc COEP has entered into a strategic agreement with Statera Biopharma Inc STAB that gives Coeptis the right to acquire Statera'stoll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist platform, including entolimod.
- Coeptis will agree to pay Statera Biopharma $6 million and revenue-based milestone payments to be defined in the definitive agreement.
- TLR5 is an innate immunity receptor, when activated, triggers nuclear factor kappa B (NF-kB) signaling, mobilizing an innate immune response that drives the expression of numerous genes.
- Entolimod is Statera's most advanced TLR5 agonist technology and is currently in development to treat acute radiation syndrome.
- Entolimod has also demonstrated preclinical potential in hematology, specifically in treating neutropenia and anemia in cancer patients.
- The FDA had placed a clinical hold on Entolimod research and development activity in acute radiation syndrome (ARS) in late 2019.
- In December last year, the agency lifted the hold, acknowledging that the Company satisfactorily addressed historical regulatory matters.
- Price Action: STAB shares are up 22.8% at $0.36 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.