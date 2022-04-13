Coeptis Therapeutics Intends To Acquire Statera's TLR5 Agonist Platform

by

Coeptis Therapeutics Inc COEP has entered into a strategic agreement with Statera Biopharma Inc STAB that gives Coeptis the right to acquire Statera'stoll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist platform, including entolimod.

Coeptis will agree to pay Statera Biopharma $6 million and revenue-based milestone payments to be defined in the definitive agreement.

TLR5 is an innate immunity receptor, when activated, triggers nuclear factor kappa B (NF-kB) signaling, mobilizing an innate immune response that drives the expression of numerous genes.

Entolimod is Statera's most advanced TLR5 agonist technology and is currently in development to treat acute radiation syndrome.

Entolimod has also demonstrated preclinical potential in hematology, specifically in treating neutropenia and anemia in cancer patients.

The FDA had placed a clinical hold on Entolimod research and development activity in acute radiation syndrome (ARS) in late 2019.

In December last year, the agency lifted the hold, acknowledging that the Company satisfactorily addressed historical regulatory matters.

