Navidea's Imaging Agent Can Distinguish Between Fibroid & Non-Fibroid Pathotype Of Rheumatoid Arthritis

- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc NAVB announced preliminary results from the ongoing NAV3-32 Phase 2B study of Tc99m Tilmanocept imaging.
- The trial compared tilmanocept with Immunohistochemical (IHC) to analyze CD206 Expression in Synovial Tissue From Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) subjects.
- The interim results on the first eleven patients indicate that quantitative Tc99m tilmanocept uptake in the hands and wrists of patients is proportional to the amount of macrophage involvement in an individual RA patient's joint inflammation.
- Additionally, Tc99m tilmanocept uptake in RA-inflamed joints could discretely differentiate patients with the fibroid pathotype from those with either the diffuse myeloid or lympho-myeloid pathotypes of RA.
- Knowledge of an individual RA patient's pathotype may be clinically significant because it may predict to which RA therapy a patient is likely to respond.
- Enrollment is to continue until a minimum of four patients of each of the three pathotypes- fibroid, diffuse myeloid, and lympho-myeloid- have been enrolled and had both assessable imaging and biopsy performed.
