Navidea Shares Jump On Research Pact For Tc99m Tilmanocept As Biomarker In Brain Cancer
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: NAVB) has signed a Sponsored Research Agreement with the University of Pennsylvania to evaluate the use of Tc99m tilmanocept imaging in glioblastoma as a prognostic agent for tumor growth rate and overall survival.
- Glioblastoma (GBM) is the most aggressive and most common primary central nervous system tumor in adults.
- Macrophages play an essential role in tumor biology.
- Broadly, active macrophages can be of a tumor-suppressing type (M1 macrophages) or a tumor-promoting type (M2 macrophages).
- This research hypothesizes that M2 macrophages Tumor-Associated Macrophages (TAMs) GBM can be imaged with Tc99m tilmanocept.
- In these preclinical studies, Tc99m tilmanocept imaging will be evaluated in correlation with tumor growth rate.
- In separate studies, Tc99m tilmanocept imaging will be performed before and after anti-interleukin-6 therapy, which has been shown to promote TAM switching from the M2 to M1 state.
- Study endpoints will include quantitative imaging compared to pathology and overall survival.
- Price Action: NAVB shares are trading 18.10% higher at $0.85 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General