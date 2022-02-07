Navidea Shares Jump On Research Pact For Tc99m Tilmanocept As Biomarker In Brain Cancer

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: NAVB) has signed a Sponsored Research Agreement with the University of Pennsylvania to evaluate the use of Tc99m tilmanocept imaging in glioblastoma as a prognostic agent for tumor growth rate and overall survival.

Glioblastoma (GBM) is the most aggressive and most common primary central nervous system tumor in adults.

Macrophages play an essential role in tumor biology.

Broadly, active macrophages can be of a tumor-suppressing type (M1 macrophages) or a tumor-promoting type (M2 macrophages).

This research hypothesizes that M2 macrophages Tumor-Associated Macrophages (TAMs) GBM can be imaged with Tc99m tilmanocept.

In these preclinical studies, Tc99m tilmanocept imaging will be evaluated in correlation with tumor growth rate.

In separate studies, Tc99m tilmanocept imaging will be performed before and after anti-interleukin-6 therapy, which has been shown to promote TAM switching from the M2 to M1 state.

Study endpoints will include quantitative imaging compared to pathology and overall survival.

