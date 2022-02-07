 Skip to main content

Navidea Shares Jump On Research Pact For Tc99m Tilmanocept As Biomarker In Brain Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 8:43am   Comments
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: NAVB) has signed a Sponsored Research Agreement with the University of Pennsylvania to evaluate the use of Tc99m tilmanocept imaging in glioblastoma as a prognostic agent for tumor growth rate and overall survival. 

  • Glioblastoma (GBM) is the most aggressive and most common primary central nervous system tumor in adults. 
  • Macrophages play an essential role in tumor biology.
  • Broadly, active macrophages can be of a tumor-suppressing type (M1 macrophages) or a tumor-promoting type (M2 macrophages). 
  • This research hypothesizes that M2 macrophages Tumor-Associated Macrophages (TAMs) GBM can be imaged with Tc99m tilmanocept.
  • In these preclinical studies, Tc99m tilmanocept imaging will be evaluated in correlation with tumor growth rate. 
  • In separate studies, Tc99m tilmanocept imaging will be performed before and after anti-interleukin-6 therapy, which has been shown to promote TAM switching from the M2 to M1 state. 
  • Study endpoints will include quantitative imaging compared to pathology and overall survival.
  • Price Action: NAVB shares are trading 18.10% higher at $0.85 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

