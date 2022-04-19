Pressure BioSciences to Discuss Recent Achievements and Upcoming Commercialization of its Enabling UST Platform at the Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Conference

Company Invites Investors, Analysts, and Advisors to Attend Its Virtual Presentation on Wednesday, April 20th at 10:30am EDT

South Easton, MA, April 19, 2022 – Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO (“PBI” and the “Company”), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty services to the worldwide biopharmaceuticals, cosmetics, agrochem, and food & beverage industries, today announced the Company’s participation as a presenter at the April 20th Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Investor Conference. This virtual conference will feature over 30 top public companies in the cannabis and psychedelics space. PBI’s President and CEO, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, will expand on the Company’s recent achievements in the nanoemulsification of CBD and other cannabinoids, as well as with a variety of oil-based, hydrophobic active ingredients used in the biopharmaceutical, cosmetics, agrochemical, health & wellness, and food/beverage areas. Mr. Schumacher will also expand on the Company’s planned Fall 2022 commercialization of its revolutionary Ultra Shear Technology™ (UST™) nanoemulsification platform.



Mr. Schumacher’s presentation information is below:



DATE: Wednesday, April 20, 2022 (10:30 am EDT)

PRESENTATION: Virtual

MEETINGS (1x1): Can be Requested on the Event Website

REGISTER: Click Here to Register (free)



About the Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Conference

The Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Conference is to be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. This virtual conference will showcase over 30 top public companies in the cannabis (CBD) and psychedelics space. The event will also host industry experts and special guests for keynote addresses and panel discussions.



About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the “BaroFold” technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology (“UST”) platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements.



