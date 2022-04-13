Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Approved In Switzerland

- Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, has granted conditional marketing authorization for Novavax Inc's NVAX Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older.
- The vaccine, also known as NVX-CoV2373, is the first protein-based vaccine authorized for use in Switzerland.
- The Swissmedic decision was based on two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in which the vaccine demonstrated efficacy and reassuring safety and tolerability profile.
- Serious and severe adverse events were low in number and balanced between vaccine and placebo groups.
- Related: Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Scores Green Light In India with First Approval For Adolescents.
- Novavax will continue to collect and analyze real-world data, including monitoring safety and the evaluation of variants, as the vaccine is distributed.
- Novavax previously announced an agreement with the government of Switzerland for up to 6 million doses of Novavax's COVID-19.
- Last, Thailand Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for Novavax's protein-based vaccine for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in adults.
- Price Action: NVAX shares are up 5.97% at $61.57 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineBiotechNewsHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral