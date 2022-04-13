Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Approved In Switzerland

by

Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, has granted conditional marketing authorization for Novavax Inc's NVAX Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older.

Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older. The vaccine, also known as NVX-CoV2373, is the first protein-based vaccine authorized for use in Switzerland.

The Swissmedic decision was based on two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in which the vaccine demonstrated efficacy and reassuring safety and tolerability profile.

Serious and severe adverse events were low in number and balanced between vaccine and placebo groups.

Related: Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Scores Green Light In India with First Approval For Adolescents.

Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Scores Green Light In India with First Approval For Adolescents. Novavax will continue to collect and analyze real-world data, including monitoring safety and the evaluation of variants, as the vaccine is distributed.

Novavax previously announced an agreement with the government of Switzerland for up to 6 million doses of Novavax's COVID-19.

Last, Thailand Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for Novavax's protein-based vaccine for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in adults.

Price Action: NVAX shares are up 5.97% at $61.57 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.