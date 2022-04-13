QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Japan-Based Shinogi's COVID-19 Drug Associated With Birth Defects: Bloomberg

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 13, 2022 7:46 AM | 1 min read
  • Shionogi & Co stock slumped 16% in Tokyo after preclinical studies showed its experimental COVID-19 drug disturbed fetal development, triggering concerns about its approval
  • Kyodo News reported that the drug likely wouldn’t be recommended for pregnant women without giving attribution. 
  • The animal data, which showed harm when given at high doses, was submitted to Japanese regulators in February when the company sought a priority review required for conditional approval, a Shionogi spokesman said. 
  • The pill’s chance of commercial success fell to 5% from 50% after the report tying it to birth defects, making it less competitive, said Stephen Baker, an equities analyst at Jefferies & Co. 
  • He cut his rating on the stock to “underperform” from “buy”, after trimming the profit estimates and target price.
  • “The Japanese will probably approve it but probably on strict conditions,” Barker said. “I think it will impact the company’s ability to conclude a licensing deal with a third party because I don’t think it will be a major commercial success.”
  • Merck & Co Inc’s MRK Lagevrio (molnupiravir) has a boxed warning saying pregnant women shouldn’t take it after it was linked to fetal harm in animal studies. 
  • Pfizer Inc’s PFE Paxlovid at high doses led to a decrease in fetal body weight in a rabbit study, though there aren’t restrictions on its use during pregnancy.
  • Photo by Thomas Breher from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusBiotechNewsHealth CareTop StoriesGeneral