Inozyme Pharma Starts Dosing In INZ-701 Trial For Calcification Disorders

Inozyme Pharma Inc INZY has dosed the first patient in its Phase 1/2 trial of INZ-701 in adult patients with ABCC6 Deficiency.

Also, the second cohort in the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in ENPP1 Deficiency has been fully enrolled.

The Company expects to report preliminary biomarker and safety data from the ABCC6 Deficiency trial in Q2 of 2022 and topline data from the ENPP1 Deficiency trial in 2H of 2022.

The Company recently reported positive preliminary biomarker, safety, and pharmacokinetic (PK) data from the first three patients (cohort 1) treated in the Phase 1 portion of Phase 1/2 trial of INZ-701 in ENPP1 Deficiency.

At the 0.2 mg/kg dose level of INZ-701, all three patients showed rapid, significant, and sustained increases in PPi levels.

The Phase 1/2 trial will enroll up to nine adult patients with ABCC6 Deficiency

ABCC6 Deficiency is a rare, inherited disorder caused by mutations in the ABCC6 gene, leading to low levels of PPi.

PPi is essential for preventing harmful soft tissue calcification and regulating bone mineralization.

The ongoing Phase 1/2 trial will enroll up to nine adult patients with ENPP1 Deficiency, associated with generalized arterial calcification of infancy (GACI), a rare and often fatal neonatal calcification disorder.

Price Action: INZY shares are down 7.10% at $4.32 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

