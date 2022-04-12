Cocrystal Pharma Posts Favorable Preliminary Data From Influenza A Antiviral Candidate Trial

Cocrystal Pharma Inc COCP reported preliminary results of a Phase 1 study with CC-42344, a broad-spectrum oral antiviral to treat pandemic and seasonal influenza A.

The ongoing Phase 1 trial, designed to evaluate CC-42344 administered in single-ascending and multiple-ascending doses, plans to enroll 56 healthy adults.

Results from the first two single-ascending dose 100 mg and 200 mg cohorts showed a favorable pharmacokinetic profile of CC-42344.

CC-42344 is an oral PB2 inhibitor that blocks an essential step of viral replication.

CC-42344 targets the influenza polymerase, an essential replication enzyme with several highly essential regions common to multiple influenza strains, including pandemic strains.

In vitro testing showed CC-42344's excellent antiviral activity against influenza A strains, including pandemic and seasonal strains, as well as against strains resistant to Tamiflu and Xofluza, while also demonstrating favorable pharmacokinetic and safety profiles.

