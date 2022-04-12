QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Cocrystal Pharma Posts Favorable Preliminary Data From Influenza A Antiviral Candidate Trial

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 12, 2022 11:01 AM | 1 min read

Cocrystal Pharma Inc COCP reported preliminary results of a Phase 1 study with CC-42344, a broad-spectrum oral antiviral to treat pandemic and seasonal influenza A.

  • The ongoing Phase 1 trial, designed to evaluate CC-42344 administered in single-ascending and multiple-ascending doses, plans to enroll 56 healthy adults. 
  • Results from the first two single-ascending dose 100 mg and 200 mg cohorts showed a favorable pharmacokinetic profile of CC-42344. 
  • CC-42344 is an oral PB2 inhibitor that blocks an essential step of viral replication. 
  • Related: Cocrystal Pharma To Develop Additional Two Antiviral Drug Candidates For COVID-19.
  • CC-42344 targets the influenza polymerase, an essential replication enzyme with several highly essential regions common to multiple influenza strains, including pandemic strains. 
  • In vitro testing showed CC-42344's excellent antiviral activity against influenza A strains, including pandemic and seasonal strains, as well as against strains resistant to Tamiflu and Xofluza, while also demonstrating favorable pharmacokinetic and safety profiles.
  • Price Action: COCP shares are up 3.92% at $0.53 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsPhase 1 TrialBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral