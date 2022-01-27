Cocrystal Pharma To Develop Additional Two Antiviral Drug Candidates For COVID-19

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Cocrystal Pharma Inc COCP has selected two investigational novel antiviral drug candidates for further development as oral treatments for COVID-19.
- CDI-988 and CDI-873 target a highly conserved region in the active site of SARS-CoV-2 main (3CL) protease required for viral RNA replication.
- Cocrystal plans to initiate a first-in-human trial with one selected candidate as soon as possible this year.
- Although CDI-988 and CDI-873 are chemically differentiated, both exhibited superior in vitro potency against SARS-CoV-2 with activity maintained against current variants of concern, including omicron.
- Both candidates demonstrated a favorable safety profile and pharmacokinetic properties in preclinical studies supportive of daily oral dosing.
- "In addition to initiating two COVID-19 trials in 2022, we anticipate completion of our influenza CC-42344 Phase 1 study this year," said James Martin, Cocrystal's CFO and interim co-CEO.
- Cocrystal received guidance from the FDA for further development of CDI-45205 in response to the Company's pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) briefing package.
- Price Action: COCP shares are up 0.56% at $0.51 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
