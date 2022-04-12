FDA Places Clinical Hold On Ocugen's Late-Stage COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

The FDA has placed a clinical hold on Ocugen Inc OCGN Phase 2/3 immuno-bridging and broadening study for COVAXIN (BBV152) OCU-002.
- This results from the Company's decision to implement a temporary pause in dosing participants of OCU-002 voluntarily.
- Ocugen is evaluating World Health Organization statements following their inspection of Bharat Biotech International Limited's (BBIL) manufacturing facility.
- The Company said it would work with the FDA to address any questions.
- Price Action: OCGN shares are down 5.52% at $2.74 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
