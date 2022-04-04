Read Why Did WHO Suspend UN Supply of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin COVID-19 Vaccine

- According to Reuters, the World Health Organization suspended the supply of Covaxin through UN agencies for the COVID-19 vaccine.
- WHO said it would allow the manufacturer to improve its facilities and address issues found in a WHO post-emergency use listing (EUL) inspection of Bharat Biotech's manufacturing.
- The details of what the inspection found remain slim, other than the biotech's manufacturing practices did not meet GMP standards.
- Ocugen Inc OCGN is a partner to bring Covaxin to the U.S.
- Reuters added that the WHO had asked countries that have received the vaccine to take "appropriate actions" but that the agency did not specify what that might be.
- Also Read: FDA Denies Pediatric EUA To Ocugen For Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin.
- However, the WHO clarified that there are no safety or efficacy issues with the product.
- The biotech said that the company is "fully committed to implementing the facility improvements and upgrades to ensure that the production of Covaxin meets all global regulatory requirements."
- The announcement comes just one day after Bharat Biotech said it would be scaling back production of the vaccine, citing decreased demand alongside a decrease in infections and hospitalized patients.
- Price Action: OCGN shares are up 3.31% at $3.41 during the market session on the last check Monday.
- Photo by torstensimon from Pixabay
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareSmall CapTop StoriesGeneral