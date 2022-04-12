Nanobiotix's Radiotherapy Combo Therapy Shows Boosted Anti-Tumor Activity In Preclinical Studies

Nanobiotix SA NBTX announced new data from a preclinical study evaluating the combination radioenhancer, NBTXR3, with the triple blockade of PD-1, LAG-3, and TIGIT (combination therapy).

The data were published at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR).

The new preclinical gene expression data exhibited that the addition of NBTXR3 enhanced activity in key immune pathways associated with innate and adaptive immunity.

The therapy also outperformed all other combinations in efficacy, survival, and induction of long-term anti-cancer memory.

Related: Nanobiotix's Lead Product Shows Feasibility With No Treatment-Related Toxicity In Pancreatic Cancer Patient.

Nanobiotix's Lead Product Shows Feasibility With No Treatment-Related Toxicity In Pancreatic Cancer Patient. The Combination therapy significantly promoted the upregulation of mRNA transcripts involved in innate immunity, the humoral response, B cell function, dendritic cell function, and antigen processing within primary, irradiated tumors relative to untreated controls.

The combo therapy promoted immune activation at the irradiated site, abscopal immune responses are improved with the addition of LAG-3 and TIGIT to PD-1 and radiotherapy-activated NBTXR3.

The data also suggest that Combination therapy may be effective against metastatic cancers.

Price Action: On Monday, NBTX shares closed 1.71% higher at $7.13.