Nanobiotix's Radiotherapy Combo Therapy Shows Boosted Anti-Tumor Activity In Preclinical Studies

Nanobiotix SA NBTX announced new data from a preclinical study evaluating the combination radioenhancer, NBTXR3, with the triple blockade of PD-1, LAG-3, and TIGIT (combination therapy).
- The data were published at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR).
- The new preclinical gene expression data exhibited that the addition of NBTXR3 enhanced activity in key immune pathways associated with innate and adaptive immunity.
- The therapy also outperformed all other combinations in efficacy, survival, and induction of long-term anti-cancer memory.
- The Combination therapy significantly promoted the upregulation of mRNA transcripts involved in innate immunity, the humoral response, B cell function, dendritic cell function, and antigen processing within primary, irradiated tumors relative to untreated controls.
- The combo therapy promoted immune activation at the irradiated site, abscopal immune responses are improved with the addition of LAG-3 and TIGIT to PD-1 and radiotherapy-activated NBTXR3.
- The data also suggest that Combination therapy may be effective against metastatic cancers.
- Price Action: On Monday, NBTX shares closed 1.71% higher at $7.13.
