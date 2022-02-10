 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nanobiotix's Lead Product Shows Feasibility With No Treatment-Related Toxicity In Pancreatic Cancer Patient
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 10:05am   Comments
Share:
Nanobiotix's Lead Product Shows Feasibility With No Treatment-Related Toxicity In Pancreatic Cancer Patient

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ: NBTX) has announced the publication of a peer-reviewed case study in Clinical and Translational Radiation Oncology. 

  • The case study reports on the first patient treatment experience with potential first-in-class radioenhancer NBTXR3 in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
  • Nanobiotix and MD Anderson are collaborating to expand the development of NBTXR3 beyond the Company's priority pathways in locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and immunotherapy. 
  • This ongoing Phase 1 pancreatic cancer study is one of five active Phase 1 or Phase 2 studies currently being conducted as part of the collaboration.
  • The patient is a 66-year-old male with unresectable, locally advanced pancreatic cancer who received local endoscopic delivery of NBTXR3 followed by intensity-modulated RT. 
  • CT imaging demonstrated no visible leakage of the radioenhancer outside of the injected tumor. 
  • At initial follow-up evaluation, the lesion remained radiographically stable, the patient did not demonstrate treatment-related toxicity, and the report concluded that the treatment was feasible.
  • Nanobiotix expects to establish the recommended Phase 2 dose for NBTXR3 in pancreatic cancer in 2022.
  • Price Action: NBTX shares traded 3.40% lower at $8.52 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NBTX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Is Oncolytics Biotech's GOBLET Study Making Headway in the Fight Against Pancreatic and Colorectal Tumors?
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com