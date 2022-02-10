Nanobiotix's Lead Product Shows Feasibility With No Treatment-Related Toxicity In Pancreatic Cancer Patient
Nanobiotix (NASDAQ: NBTX) has announced the publication of a peer-reviewed case study in Clinical and Translational Radiation Oncology.
- The case study reports on the first patient treatment experience with potential first-in-class radioenhancer NBTXR3 in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
- Nanobiotix and MD Anderson are collaborating to expand the development of NBTXR3 beyond the Company's priority pathways in locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and immunotherapy.
- This ongoing Phase 1 pancreatic cancer study is one of five active Phase 1 or Phase 2 studies currently being conducted as part of the collaboration.
- The patient is a 66-year-old male with unresectable, locally advanced pancreatic cancer who received local endoscopic delivery of NBTXR3 followed by intensity-modulated RT.
- CT imaging demonstrated no visible leakage of the radioenhancer outside of the injected tumor.
- At initial follow-up evaluation, the lesion remained radiographically stable, the patient did not demonstrate treatment-related toxicity, and the report concluded that the treatment was feasible.
- Nanobiotix expects to establish the recommended Phase 2 dose for NBTXR3 in pancreatic cancer in 2022.
- Price Action: NBTX shares traded 3.40% lower at $8.52 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General