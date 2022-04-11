Bristol Myers' Neoadjuvant Opdivo/Chemo Misses Overall Survival Endpoint In Early-Stage Lung Cancer

Bristol Myers Squibb Co BMY announced results from the Phase 3 CheckMate -816 trial in resectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The data showed that neoadjuvant treatment with three Opdivo (nivolumab) cycles combined with chemotherapy significantly improved event-free survival (EFS) than chemotherapy alone.

With a minimum follow-up of 21.0 months, Opdivo with chemotherapy reduced the risk of disease recurrence, progression, or death by 37% across randomized patients when administered before surgery.

In patients receiving the combination, median EFS was 31.6 months, compared to 20.8 months for patients treated with chemotherapy alone.

While the data are still immature and the analysis did not reach statistical significance, favorable early overall survival (OS) results were observed with Opdivo combined with chemotherapy.

According to Bristol Myers, 83% of patients taking Opdivo combined with chemotherapy were alive after two years, compared to 71% on chemo alone.

Bristol Myers noted overall survival (OS) would continue to be followed for additional analyses.

Price Action: BMY shares are down 1.30% at $76.76 during the market session on the last check Monday.