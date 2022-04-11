Eli Lilly Reveals More Phase 3 Data From Lebrikizumab Trial In Atopic Dermatitis

Eli Lilly And Co LLY outlined more data for its IL-13 inhibitor in atopic dermatitis (AD) patients.

Lebrikizumab cleared up patients' skin at a statistically more significant rate than placebo.

The data come from a Phase 3 study looking at lebrikizumab combined with topical corticosteroids (TCS) in 211 adults and adolescents who suffer from moderate-to-severe AD.

The primary endpoint was measured by a patient seeing their skin clear up by at least 75% from baseline, as assessed by the EASI-75 scale and an investigator assessment score.

Related: Lilly's Lebrikizumab Shows Clinical Benefit In Late-Stage Atopic Eczema Trials.

Lilly's Lebrikizumab Shows Clinical Benefit In Late-Stage Atopic Eczema Trials. At 16 weeks, 41% of patients in the active arm achieved clear or almost clear skin through their IGA scores, compared to 22% taking placebo plus TCS.

On the EASI-75 score, 70% of active arm patients hit the primary goal compared to 42% in the control arm.

Compared to placebo, patients treated with lebrikizumab plus TCS also achieved statistically significant improvements across key secondary endpoints, including skin clearance and itching, interference of itch on sleep, and quality of life measures.

Price Action: LLY shares are down 0.45% at $310.28 during the market session on the last check Monday.