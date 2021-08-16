 Skip to main content

Lilly's Lebrikizumab Shows Clinical Benefit In Late-Stage Atopic Eczema Trials
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 8:12am   Comments
  • Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) lebrikizumab ADvocate 1 and ADvocate 2 Phase 3 clinical trials met primary and all key secondary endpoints at Week 16
  • Lebrikizumab significantly improved skin clearance and itch in people with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in the two Phase 3 trials.
  • Results demonstrated that more than half of the patients achieved at least 75% clearance to total clearance on lebrikizumab monotherapy.
  • Lebrikizumab is a novel monoclonal antibody (mAb) that binds soluble IL-13 with high affinity, has high bioavailability, has a long half-life, and blocks IL-13 signaling.
  • The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to lebrikizumab.
  • The full study results from ADvocate 1 and ADvocate 2 will be disclosed at future congresses in 2022.
  • The most common adverse events included conjunctivitis, nasopharyngitis, and headache for lebrikizumab-treated patients.
  • Discontinuations due to adverse events were similar in the lebrikizumab group (1.4%) compared to placebo (1.7%).
  • Price Action: LLY shares closed at $264.21 on Friday.

Posted-In: atopic dermatitis Briefs Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

