Lilly's Lebrikizumab Shows Clinical Benefit In Late-Stage Atopic Eczema Trials
- Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) lebrikizumab ADvocate 1 and ADvocate 2 Phase 3 clinical trials met primary and all key secondary endpoints at Week 16.
- Lebrikizumab significantly improved skin clearance and itch in people with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in the two Phase 3 trials.
- Results demonstrated that more than half of the patients achieved at least 75% clearance to total clearance on lebrikizumab monotherapy.
- Lebrikizumab is a novel monoclonal antibody (mAb) that binds soluble IL-13 with high affinity, has high bioavailability, has a long half-life, and blocks IL-13 signaling.
- The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to lebrikizumab.
- The full study results from ADvocate 1 and ADvocate 2 will be disclosed at future congresses in 2022.
- The most common adverse events included conjunctivitis, nasopharyngitis, and headache for lebrikizumab-treated patients.
- Discontinuations due to adverse events were similar in the lebrikizumab group (1.4%) compared to placebo (1.7%).
- Price Action: LLY shares closed at $264.21 on Friday.
