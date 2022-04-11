IO Biotech Reveals Updated Data From IO102-IO103/Opdivo Combo Trial In Melanoma

IO Biotech Inc IOBT announced updated efficacy data and subgroup analyses from the MM1636 Phase 1/2 trial evaluating IO102-IO103 combined with Bristol Myers Squibb Co's BMY Opdivo (nivolumab) in metastatic melanoma.

The data showed that the three-year Overall Survival probability was 73%.

The median progression-free survival (mPFS) was 25.3 months.

The confirmed overall response rate was 73%, with 46.7% of patients obtaining complete responses in poor prognosis patients.

A response rate of 81.8% (mPFS: 30.9 months) was seen in patients with elevated baseline LDH-levels; in patients classified as M1c at baseline response rate was 88.2% (mPFS: 25.6 months)

In a subgroup analysis, a response rate of 94.1% was observed in PD-L1+ patients (mPFS: 30.9 months) and 61.5% in PD-L1(-) patients (mPFS: 7.2 months)

Immune-related adverse events were comparable to those in patients receiving nivolumab monotherapy.

No additional toxicity was observed in poor prognosis patients.

Price Action: IOBT shares are up 0.12% at $8.20 during the market session on the last check Monday.