Amgen's Lumakras Shows Two-Year Overall Survival Of 32.5% In KRAS-Mutated Lung Cancer

- Amgen Inc AMGN announced the presentation of long-term data from the CodeBreaK 100 Phase 1/2 trial of Lumakras (sotorasib) in KRAS G12C-mutated advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- In the long-term, two-year analysis of 174 heavily pretreated patients, Lumakras demonstrated a centrally confirmed objective response rate (ORR) of 40.7%, disease control rate (DCR) of 83.7%, and median duration of response (DOR) of 12.3 months.
- Five patients achieved complete responses, and 65 patients achieved partial responses.
- The results also showed median progression-free survival (PFS) of 6.3 months and overall survival (OS) of 12.5 months, with 32.5% of patients still alive at two years.
- No new safety signals for Lumakras were identified with the long-term follow-up.
