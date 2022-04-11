QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Amgen's Lumakras Shows Two-Year Overall Survival Of 32.5% In KRAS-Mutated Lung Cancer

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 11, 2022 12:13 PM | 1 min read
  • Amgen Inc AMGN announced the presentation of long-term data from the CodeBreaK 100 Phase 1/2 trial of Lumakras (sotorasib) in KRAS G12C-mutated advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • In the long-term, two-year analysis of 174 heavily pretreated patients, Lumakras demonstrated a centrally confirmed objective response rate (ORR) of 40.7%, disease control rate (DCR) of 83.7%, and median duration of response (DOR) of 12.3 months. 
  • Five patients achieved complete responses, and 65 patients achieved partial responses. 
  • Related: Amgen Posts Latest Batch of Lumakras Data In Pancreatic Cancer.
  • The results also showed median progression-free survival (PFS) of 6.3 months and overall survival (OS) of 12.5 months, with 32.5% of patients still alive at two years. 
  • No new safety signals for Lumakras were identified with the long-term follow-up.
  • Read Next: Truist Sees 350% Upside On This Cancer-Focused Biopharma Stock - Read Why.
  • Price Action: AMGN shares are up 0.95% at $255.44 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsHealth CareGeneral