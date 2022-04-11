Matinas BioPharma Inks mRNA-Based Vaccine Pact With BioNTech

BioNTech SE BNTX and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc MTNB have entered into an exclusive research collaboration to evaluate the combination of mRNA formats and Matinas' proprietary LNC platform technology.

The companies will collaborate on formulation, optimization, and in vitro testing.

"We are thrilled to partner with this world-class organization to demonstrate the capabilities of our LNC platform further and potentially provide an opportunity for the oral administration of vaccines or other treatments,' said Jerome Jabbour, CEO & Co-Founder of Matinas.

Under the agreement terms, Matinas will receive an upfront access fee to work exclusively with BioNTech and additional research funding from BioNTech. Specific deal terms were not disclosed.

The parties have also commenced discussions on a license agreement for Matinas' LNC platform technology.

Price Action: MTNB shares are up 2.97% at $0.80, and BNTX shares are down 0.70% at $169.06 on Monday's last check.